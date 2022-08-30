Are analysts optimistic about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed the day trading at 6.08 up 3.40% from the previous closing price of $5.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3395955 shares were traded. MLCO reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CLSA on May 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7.73 from $7.84 previously.

On December 14, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLCO traded about 3.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLCO traded about 4.61M shares per day. A total of 473.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.37M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 8.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.