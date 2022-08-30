Are Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.00, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0144 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2228758 shares were traded. ARDX reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9602.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $7 previously.

On December 01, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Blanks Robert sold 21,842 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 22,713 led to the insider holds 295,827 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Susan sold 3,420 shares of ARDX for $3,364 on Aug 22. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 286,173 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blanks Robert, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,458 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,434 and left with 317,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8785.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARDX traded 2.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.55M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 12.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.03M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 356.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.