Are Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Baudax Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.55, down -14.78% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0946 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2484745 shares were traded. BXRX reached its highest trading level at $0.5975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 8,200 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 4,798 led to the insider holds 364,507 shares of the business.

CHURCHILL WINSTON J bought 100,000 shares of BXRX for $62,930 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 257,185 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7555, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2776.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXRX traded 584.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.03M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 449.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.27 and a low estimate of $-1.27, while EPS last year was $-7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.78, with high estimates of $-0.78 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.74 and $-4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.74. EPS for the following year is $-1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $770k. It ranges from a high estimate of $770k to a low estimate of $770k. As of the current estimate, Baudax Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201k, an estimated increase of 283.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41M, an increase of 401.80% over than the figure of $283.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 326.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.04M and the low estimate is $16.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 247.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.