ARLP (Alliance Resource Partners L.P.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) closed at 26.30 in the last session, up 3.18% from day before closing price of $25.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351386 shares were traded. ARLP reached its highest trading level at $27.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARLP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 04, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on February 04, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when ROBINSON JOHN H sold 3,000 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 43,500 led to the insider holds 7,462 shares of the business.

ROBINSON JOHN H sold 8,000 shares of ARLP for $110,392 on Jan 07. The Director now owns 10,462 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. As of this moment, Alliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARLP is 1.49, which has changed by 203.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARLP traded on average about 585.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 762.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.56M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.08, compared to 4.48M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARLP is 1.60, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for ARLP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.11 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $668.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $683.9M to a low estimate of $656.5M. As of the current estimate, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $415.44M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $699.57M, an increase of 47.80% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $659.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.