As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) offers stability

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed the day trading at 15.27 down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $15.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3412295 shares were traded. ANF reached its highest trading level at $16.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $59 previously.

On March 03, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $40.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when GREENLEES MICHAEL E sold 1,500 shares for $18.17 per share. The transaction valued at 27,255 led to the insider holds 9,849 shares of the business.

Gallagher Sarah M. sold 10,000 shares of ANF for $391,100 on Nov 24. The Director now owns 25,874 shares after completing the transaction at $39.11 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Scott Kristin A., who serves as the President-Global Brands of the company, sold 5,791 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 260,595 and left with 56,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $48.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANF traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANF traded about 3.3M shares per day. A total of 52.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.17M. Shares short for ANF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 7.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.27% and a Short% of Float of 23.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.