As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) offers stability

The closing price of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX: BRG) was 26.71 for the day, up 5.32% from the previous closing price of $25.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135746 shares were traded. BRG reached its highest trading level at $26.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Tio Romano sold 1,450 shares for $26.35 per share. The transaction valued at 38,209 led to the insider holds 25,694 shares of the business.

Tio Romano bought 2,200 shares of BRG for $57,362 on May 12. The Director now owns 27,144 shares after completing the transaction at $26.07 per share. On May 12, another insider, Tio Romano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $26.26 each. As a result, the insider received 60,395 and left with 24,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRG now has a Market Capitalization of 775.37M and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRG is 0.86, which has changed by 145.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRG has reached a high of $27.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.87.

Shares Statistics:

BRG traded an average of 382.77K shares per day over the past three months and 398.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1.72M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, BRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.71 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.78, with high estimates of $-0.78 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.98 and $-2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.98. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.89M to a low estimate of $64.89M. As of the current estimate, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.07M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.65M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.13M and the low estimate is $228.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.