As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) offers stability

The closing price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) was 69.69 for the day, up 3.09% from the previous closing price of $67.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2148844 shares were traded. CAH reached its highest trading level at $68.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Snow Ola M sold 10,000 shares for $49.17 per share. The transaction valued at 491,700 led to the insider holds 36,969 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $71.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.16.

Shares Statistics:

CAH traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 7.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, CAH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.02B to a low estimate of $43.25B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.59B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.74B and the low estimate is $182.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.