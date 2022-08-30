As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) offers stability

The closing price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) was 3.89 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17874690 shares were traded. TLRY reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On November 18, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,081,675 led to the insider holds 7,624,196 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8461.

Shares Statistics:

TLRY traded an average of 26.65M shares per day over the past three months and 29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.47M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.