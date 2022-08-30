Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880027 shares were traded. ATXS reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 19.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Komjathy Andrew bought 100 shares for $6.70 per share. The transaction valued at 670 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXS has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXS traded about 159.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXS traded about 214.29k shares per day. A total of 13.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 202.76k with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 155.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.73 and a low estimate of $-1.2, while EPS last year was $-5.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.04, with high estimates of $-0.73 and low estimates of $-1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.25 and $-4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.17. EPS for the following year is $-2.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.52 and $-3.92.