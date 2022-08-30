Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at 162.69 down -2.96% from the previous closing price of $167.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1567532 shares were traded. BILL reached its highest trading level at $173.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $140.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $284.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $284 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Lacerte Rene A. sold 5,000 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 205,000 shares of the business.

Lacerte Rene A. sold 15,000 shares of BILL for $2,460,810 on Aug 22. The President and CEO now owns 210,000 shares after completing the transaction at $164.05 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 8,682 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,519,350 and left with 76,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $348.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 3.1M shares per day. A total of 104.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.75M. Shares short for BILL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $183.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.27M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.27M, an estimated increase of 134.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.83M, an increase of 60.50% less than the figure of $134.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.26M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.