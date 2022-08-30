Considering Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.15 in the most recent trading day, Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) closed at 1.33, up 15.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4237932 shares were traded. MTMT reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTMT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9375.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 139.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 54.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.46M. Insiders hold about 43.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.44, compared to 52.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.