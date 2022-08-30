Considering Roku Inc. (ROKU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $68.32 in the most recent trading day, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at 67.01, down -1.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5469890 shares were traded. ROKU reached its highest trading level at $69.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROKU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $70.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Fyfield Mai sold 116 shares for $71.15 per share. The transaction valued at 8,253 led to the insider holds 826 shares of the business.

Ozgen Mustafa sold 4,973 shares of ROKU for $497,300 on Jun 08. The SVP and GM of Account Acquisit now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, KAY STEPHEN H, who serves as the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 1,237 shares for $92.58 each. As a result, the insider received 114,521 and left with 77,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 9.42B and an Enterprise Value of 8.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 167.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROKU is 1.71, which has changed by -80.98% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $374.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Aug 14, 2022 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 7.47M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.