Considering Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at 62.41 in the last session, up 0.13% from day before closing price of $62.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125524 shares were traded. WYNN reached its highest trading level at $62.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On April 01, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $98 to $96.50.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares for $67.11 per share. The transaction valued at 134,220 led to the insider holds 8,781 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 400 shares of WYNN for $37,700 on Feb 11. The Director now owns 7,307 shares after completing the transaction at $94.25 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, MADDOX MATT, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $91.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,836,545 and left with 394,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $107.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.44M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 9.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-2.03, while EPS last year was $-1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.9 and $-5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.35. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.23 and $-2.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $980.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $769.62M. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $932.47M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.