Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $9.27 in the most recent trading day, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at 9.15, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3134514 shares were traded. FSLY reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $17.50 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $12.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Shirk Brett sold 30,000 shares for $11.29 per share. The transaction valued at 338,700 led to the insider holds 270,244 shares of the business.

Bergman Artur sold 17,478 shares of FSLY for $197,152 on Aug 17. The Chief Architect, Exec. Chair now owns 6,695,114 shares after completing the transaction at $11.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Bixby Joshua, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 18,652 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider received 223,264 and left with 591,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 14.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.5 and $-0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.56. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $101.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.4M to a low estimate of $98.95M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.73M, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511M and the low estimate is $411.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.