Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) closed the day trading at 23.93 up 16.73% from the previous closing price of $20.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1767340 shares were traded. GRIN reached its highest trading level at $24.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On October 28, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grindrod’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIN has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRIN traded about 266.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRIN traded about 246.88k shares per day. A total of 18.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.69M. Insiders hold about 22.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 267.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 465.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

GRIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.36, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.