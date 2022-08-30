HEXO (HEXO Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.21 in the most recent trading day, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) closed at 0.21, down -0.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4619632 shares were traded. HEXO reached its highest trading level at $0.2147 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2107, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5284.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.42% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 37.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.07 and $-2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $34.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.68M to a low estimate of $29.26M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.62M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.83M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.76M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.44M and the low estimate is $125.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.