How is Oak Street Health Inc.’s (NYSE: OSH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed at 26.76 in the last session, down -3.25% from day before closing price of $27.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264732 shares were traded. OSH reached its highest trading level at $27.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $18.

On May 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when MYERS GRIFFIN sold 50,000 shares for $28.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,447,500 led to the insider holds 4,954,159 shares of the business.

PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 40,000 shares of OSH for $1,028,354 on Aug 23. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 1,113,270 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Newlight Partners LP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $24.72 each. As a result, the insider received 173,040,000 and left with 33,509,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $54.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSH traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 10.95, compared to 22.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 19.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.95 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-1.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $522.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.1M to a low estimate of $517.42M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $353.1M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.