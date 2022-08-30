How is SelectQuote Inc.’s (NYSE: SLQT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at 1.40 in the last session, down -22.65% from day before closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3791946 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Hawks Donald L III bought 9,000 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 119,524 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Hawks Donald L III bought 1,000 shares of SLQT for $12,980 on Sep 10. The Director now owns 41,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.98 per share. On Sep 10, another insider, Weldon Raymond F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,378 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $15.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3769.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLQT traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.83M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.