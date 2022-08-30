I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

The price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed at 26.94 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $27.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032172 shares were traded. FATE reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FATE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares for $29.81 per share. The transaction valued at 153,051 led to the insider holds 136,801 shares of the business.

Wolchko J Scott sold 6,246 shares of FATE for $200,356 on Jul 22. The President and CEO now owns 431,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.88 each. As a result, the insider received 986,361 and left with 431,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $76.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FATE traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.46M. Shares short for FATE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.91, compared to 20.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.96% and a Short% of Float of 29.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-1, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.57 and $-4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $-2.67 and $-4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 2.10% from the average estimate.