I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at 6.00 in the last session, down -2.91% from day before closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55027312 shares were traded. SOFI reached its highest trading level at $6.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 6,683,133 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 54,601,197 led to the insider holds 83,216,977 shares of the business.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 5,381,785 shares of SOFI for $43,000,462 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 89,900,110 shares after completing the transaction at $7.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 53,540 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,973 and bolstered with 3,567,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $24.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 39.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 910.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 777.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 139.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 131.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.11% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $346.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $370M to a low estimate of $334.5M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.22M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.34M, an increase of 55.20% over than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $362M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.