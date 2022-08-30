I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

After closing at $4.50 in the most recent trading day, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed at 3.85, down -14.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.6500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29821670 shares were traded. TELL reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $6.50 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares for $3.19 per share. The transaction valued at 51,072 led to the insider holds 49,955 shares of the business.

Bennett James Donald bought 20,000 shares of TELL for $81,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 65,326 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TELL is 2.22, which has changed by 20.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8048.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 534.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 98.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 98.77M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.35% and a Short% of Float of 19.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.28M, up 442.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $678.9M and the low estimate is $378.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.