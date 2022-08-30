In spite of Freshworks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at 13.48 down -3.65% from its previous closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244483 shares were traded. FRSH reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freshworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Flower Johanna sold 90,000 shares for $16.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,482,300 led to the insider holds 16,110 shares of the business.

Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of FRSH for $76,506 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 15,940 shares after completing the transaction at $16.33 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Flower Johanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $16.32 each. As a result, the insider received 76,704 and left with 16,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $53.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRSH has traded an average of 2.95M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 284.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 12.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.9M and the low estimate is $607.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.