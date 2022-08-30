In spite of Hill International Inc.’s (NYSE:HIL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) closed at 3.37 up 20.36% from its previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6290289 shares were traded. HIL reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hill International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when EVANS PAUL J. bought 9,999 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 22,159 led to the insider holds 425,000 shares of the business.

EVANS PAUL J. bought 10,725 shares of HIL for $21,858 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 415,001 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIL has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7924.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIL has traded an average of 772.55K shares per day and 4.5M over the past ten days. A total of 57.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.16M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 247.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 265.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100.7M to a low estimate of $100.7M. As of the current estimate, Hill International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.61M, an estimated decrease of -34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.5M, a decrease of -33.40% over than the figure of $-34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $434.15M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.8M and the low estimate is $406.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.