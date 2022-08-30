In spite of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s (NYSE:MYOV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) closed at 18.00 up 6.95% from its previous closing price of $16.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049385 shares were traded. MYOV reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $23 from $12 previously.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Lang Matthew sold 31,214 shares for $18.23 per share. The transaction valued at 569,031 led to the insider holds 363,966 shares of the business.

Lang Matthew sold 1,935 shares of MYOV for $24,903 on Jul 18. The General Counsel & Corp. Secy. now owns 270,400 shares after completing the transaction at $12.87 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Merendino Lauren, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,704 shares for $12.87 each. As a result, the insider received 21,930 and left with 173,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYOV has reached a high of $27.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYOV has traded an average of 742.76K shares per day and 665.59k over the past ten days. A total of 95.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.20M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MYOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 4.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $-1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.97M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $409.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.