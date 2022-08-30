In spite of NuScale Power Corporation’s (NYSE:SMR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, NuScale Power Corporation’s stock clocked out at 14.57, up 5.58% from its previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1910627 shares were traded. SMR reached its highest trading level at $14.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On May 13, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 13, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Mundy Thomas P sold 14,370 shares for $10.68 per share. The transaction valued at 153,472 led to the insider holds 61,070 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 751.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMR traded 805.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.54M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.