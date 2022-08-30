In What Direction Will AMMO Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock Goes From Here?

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) closed the day trading at 4.00 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1741333 shares were traded. POWW reached its highest trading level at $4.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POWW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1235.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 63,300 led to the insider holds 102,500 shares of the business.

Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of POWW for $72,800 on Sep 02. The President now owns 112,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMMO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7664.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POWW traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POWW traded about 2.87M shares per day. A total of 115.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.91M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.06, compared to 11.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.10% and a Short% of Float of 13.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $69.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.9M to a low estimate of $68.6M. As of the current estimate, AMMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.03M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240.27M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.6M and the low estimate is $328.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.