In What Direction Will Futu Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Goes From Here?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed the day trading at 46.27 down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $46.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3684714 shares were traded. FUTU reached its highest trading level at $48.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUTU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Downgraded its Underperform to Sell on June 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $114.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUTU traded about 3.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUTU traded about 3.07M shares per day. A total of 147.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.49M. Insiders hold about 8.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 9.65M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $975.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.3M, up 128.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.