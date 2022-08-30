In What Direction Will Olo Inc.’s (NYSE:OLO) Stock Goes From Here?

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) closed the day trading at 7.77 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186920 shares were traded. OLO reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On August 12, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Meyer Daniel Harris bought 32,500 shares for $7.62 per share. The transaction valued at 247,650 led to the insider holds 470,275 shares of the business.

Hahnfeld Marty D. sold 19,325 shares of OLO for $194,891 on Jun 29. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 603,292 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Hahnfeld Marty D., who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 21,836 shares for $10.53 each. As a result, the insider received 230,012 and left with 603,292 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLO traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLO traded about 2.84M shares per day. A total of 160.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.25M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.23% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.52, compared to 11.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $45.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $45.7M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.17M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264M and the low estimate is $243.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.