Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.87 in the most recent trading day, Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) closed at 0.98, up 12.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1424667 shares were traded. IVC reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 24, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Rosen Steven H bought 50,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 75,500 led to the insider holds 3,946,558 shares of the business.

Rosen Steven H bought 100,000 shares of IVC for $144,000 on Jun 21. The Member of a 10% owner group now owns 3,896,558 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Rosen Steven H, who serves as the Member of a 10% owner group of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,500 and bolstered with 3,796,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVC has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8387.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 520.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.40M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IVC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.15, compared to 8.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.17% and a Short% of Float of 22.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.92 and $-1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.15. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $208.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.56M to a low estimate of $196.3M. As of the current estimate, Invacare Corporation’s year-ago sales were $214.6M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $851.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $872.45M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908.85M and the low estimate is $827.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.