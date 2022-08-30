Invest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $6.11 in the most recent trading day, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at 6.02, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1617940 shares were traded. GDRX reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Slutsky Andrew sold 35,829 shares for $32.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,160,796 led to the insider holds 2,884,529 shares of the business.

Idea Men, LLC sold 2,600 shares of GDRX for $85,927 on Jan 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $33.05 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Voermann Karsten, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 413,182 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $48.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 412.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.79M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 18.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 30.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $184.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.9M to a low estimate of $173.3M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.63M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.86M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $845.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $816.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.42M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $885.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.