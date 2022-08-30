Invest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at 25.10 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $25.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430825 shares were traded. NOVA reached its highest trading level at $25.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Berger William J sold 150,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 4,506,645 led to the insider holds 301,142 shares of the business.

Hultberg Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of NOVA for $56,000 on Aug 05. The now owns 15,493 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Nutting Meghan, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,999 shares for $24.51 each. As a result, the insider received 73,519 and left with 38,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 6.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOVA traded on average about 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.71M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 18.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 17.17M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.92% and a Short% of Float of 22.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $-1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.08. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $-2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 99.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $641.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.61M and the low estimate is $459.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.