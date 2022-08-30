Investing in Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Asana Inc.’s stock clocked out at 18.70, down -5.36% from its previous closing price of $19.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3039310 shares were traded. ASAN reached its highest trading level at $21.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $13 from $21 previously.

On March 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $66 to $32.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Wan Tim M sold 3,203 shares for $18.20 per share. The transaction valued at 58,295 led to the insider holds 609,276 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,249 shares of ASAN for $22,732 on Jun 22. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 170,629 shares after completing the transaction at $18.20 per share. On May 04, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 4,167 shares for $29.50 each. As a result, the insider received 122,926 and left with 165,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 3.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 23.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 13.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.31. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.93M and the low estimate is $626.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.