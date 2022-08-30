Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock clocked out at 5.25, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24599116 shares were traded. ITUB reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITUB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITUB now has a Market Capitalization of 47.58B. As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITUB is 0.87, which has changed by 7.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITUB traded 44.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 25.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Aug 14, 2022 were 40.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 54.56M on Jul 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, ITUB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 99.50% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1213:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.63B to a low estimate of $6.63B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.84B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.81B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.42B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.06B and the low estimate is $28.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.