Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Smart for Life Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.57, up 7.15% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0378 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3143485 shares were traded. SMFL reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4803.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Altbach Ronald S. sold 888 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 394 led to the insider holds 249,112 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5189, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7408.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFL traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 365.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 961.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 852.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.