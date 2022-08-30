Is Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) closed at 5.85 in the last session, down -44.07% from day before closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3669853 shares were traded. AZRE reached its highest trading level at $10.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 28, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZRE traded on average about 225.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 160.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Shares short for AZRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.97M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Azure Power Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.4M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.94M, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $243.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.3M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.27M and the low estimate is $284.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.