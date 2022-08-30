Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed at 115.01 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $113.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283936 shares were traded. CE reached its highest trading level at $115.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $118 from $143 previously.

On July 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $116.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares for $141.74 per share. The transaction valued at 255,130 led to the insider holds 33,366 shares of the business.

Dupuis Vanessa sold 512 shares of CE for $87,040 on Nov 05. The SVP, HR (CHRO) now owns 3,614 shares after completing the transaction at $170.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 12.34B and an Enterprise Value of 15.64B. As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CE is 1.22, which has changed by -27.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $176.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CE traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 920.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.05M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1.38M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CE is 2.72, which was 2.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.51 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $4.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.41, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.6 and $17.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.12. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 14 analysts recommending between $18.5 and $13.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.54B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.38B and the low estimate is $8.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.