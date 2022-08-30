Is Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $8.57 in the most recent trading day, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) closed at 8.46, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1589083 shares were traded. CENX reached its highest trading level at $8.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CENX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wolfe Research on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform and sets its target price to $14 from $30 previously.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DeZee John, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,287 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 422,548 and left with 45,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $30.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 5.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.39 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.04 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.04. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $881M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $928M to a low estimate of $836M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $541.65M, an estimated increase of 62.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.