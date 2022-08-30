Is Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) closed at 7.05 in the last session, up 3.98% from day before closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1908384 shares were traded. GSM reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferroglobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSM has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSM traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.40M. Insiders hold about 48.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $738.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $738.1M to a low estimate of $738.1M. As of the current estimate, Ferroglobe PLC’s year-ago sales were $418.54M, an estimated increase of 76.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $668.9M, an increase of 55.80% less than the figure of $76.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $668.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 50.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.