Is QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $10.98 in the most recent trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at 10.84, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3734647 shares were traded. QS reached its highest trading level at $10.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.10 and its Current Ratio is at 32.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

On January 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Straubel Jeffrey B sold 30,937 shares for $10.83 per share. The transaction valued at 334,902 led to the insider holds 283,720 shares of the business.

MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III sold 20,000 shares of QS for $243,600 on Aug 17. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 446,036 shares after completing the transaction at $12.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 21,250 shares for $12.15 each. As a result, the insider received 258,173 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 431.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.98M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 53.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 21.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.6 and $-1.1.