Is this a Prime Time To acquire Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) stock

The price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at 2.83 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3367950 shares were traded. ORC reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4722.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORC traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORC is 1.92, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.45M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.68M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.95M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.77M and the low estimate is $67.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.