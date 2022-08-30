Is this a Prime Time To acquire Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5094973 shares were traded. HOOD reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.50 from $11.50 previously.

On June 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 27,181 shares for $10.11 per share. The transaction valued at 274,841 led to the insider holds 211,567 shares of the business.

Warnick Jason sold 20,000 shares of HOOD for $213,414 on Aug 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 415,084 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $10.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,069 and left with 228,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $48.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOOD traded on average about 16.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 874.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jul 28, 2022 were 41.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 50.18M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.2 and $-1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.