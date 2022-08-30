It’s an appealing income play to consider Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

After closing at $3.79 in the most recent trading day, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) closed at 3.87, up 2.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24496557 shares were traded. BBD reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 13, 2021, Itau BBA Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7898.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 31.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.64B. Insiders hold about 35.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.92M with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 46.13M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 58.40% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.63B to a low estimate of $5.12B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.66B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.29B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.19B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.09B and the low estimate is $23.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.