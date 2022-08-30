It’s an appealing income play to consider BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

After closing at $4.50 in the most recent trading day, BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) closed at 4.65, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5855638 shares were traded. BWAY reached its highest trading level at $5.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On April 20, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on April 20, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWAY has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4335, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0253.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.37M. Insiders hold about 5.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BWAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 50.73k with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 21.77k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.3M to a low estimate of $7.22M. As of the current estimate, BrainsWay Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.07M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.97M, an increase of 35.50% over than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.06M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.98M and the low estimate is $33.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.