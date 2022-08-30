It’s an appealing income play to consider Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

After closing at $6.00 in the most recent trading day, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at 5.97, down -0.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5998281 shares were traded. NKLA reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On February 25, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Milton Trevor R. bought 3,000,000 shares for $5.80 per share. The transaction valued at 17,400,000 led to the insider holds 51,047,726 shares of the business.

Koziner Pablo M. sold 50,579 shares of NKLA for $500,327 on Jan 18. The President, Energy & Commercial now owns 451,049 shares after completing the transaction at $9.89 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Koziner Pablo M., who serves as the President, Energy & Commercial of the company, sold 10,054 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 93,211 and left with 501,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 133.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 425.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.54M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.32, compared to 83.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.70% and a Short% of Float of 27.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.61 and $-1.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $547.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.