It’s an appealing income play to consider WeWork Inc. (WE)

The price of WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) closed at 4.05 in the last session, down -4.03% from day before closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2489426 shares were traded. WE reached its highest trading level at $4.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on April 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,875 led to the insider holds 2,359,284 shares of the business.

Fernandez Andre J bought 40,000 shares of WE for $200,500 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 454,938 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, MATHRANI SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,995 and bolstered with 2,335,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7577.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WE traded on average about 6.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 761.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 80.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.64, compared to 69.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 39.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.73 and $-2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.