It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock

The closing price of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was 147.32 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $147.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2311649 shares were traded. BIDU reached its highest trading level at $151.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $188.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $125.

On May 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $138.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 05, 2022, with a $138 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $182.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.80.

Shares Statistics:

BIDU traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 355.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.13M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $3.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.16. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.78 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.19B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.44B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.