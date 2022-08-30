It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed the day trading at 8.66 up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $8.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3204102 shares were traded. FTI reached its highest trading level at $8.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $8.

Societe Generale Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.57 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTI traded about 8.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTI traded about 6.35M shares per day. A total of 452.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 446.28M. Shares short for FTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 14.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.