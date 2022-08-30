LQDA (Liquidia Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at 7.73 in the last session, up 2.93% from day before closing price of $7.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083918 shares were traded. LQDA reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LQDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Kaseta Michael bought 18,700 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 74,936 led to the insider holds 27,950 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 79,400 shares of LQDA for $269,960 on May 25. The Director now owns 10,393,627 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On May 24, another insider, Lippe Robert A, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, bought 29,628 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,997 and bolstered with 90,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LQDA traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.88M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.75 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.96. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $-1.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.72M, an estimated increase of 108.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $108.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.97M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 234.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.