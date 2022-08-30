MP (MP Materials Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) closed at 35.92 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $36.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539174 shares were traded. MP reached its highest trading level at $36.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MP Materials Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On June 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 01, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when QVT Financial LP sold 133,385 shares for $35.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,792,307 led to the insider holds 1,224,612 shares of the business.

Gold Daniel Allen sold 133,385 shares of MP for $4,792,307 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 1,224,612 shares after completing the transaction at $35.93 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Gold Daniel Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 109,876 shares for $36.57 each. As a result, the insider received 4,018,165 and left with 1,235,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $60.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MP has traded an average of 2.68M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 176.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.96M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 11.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $145.7M to a low estimate of $103.71M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $58.58M, an estimated increase of 119.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $477M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.95M, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $336.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.