The name Matterport Inc. (MTTR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Matterport Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.50, down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1893590 shares were traded. MTTR reached its highest trading level at $4.6896 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Tulsi Japjit sold 60,000 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 233,460 led to the insider holds 346,486 shares of the business.

Fay James Daniel sold 225,627 shares of MTTR for $1,148,216 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 523,470 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 74,373 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 373,873 and left with 749,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0452.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTTR traded 6.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 32.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.86% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.12M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.